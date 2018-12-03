TRAI issues consultation paper to review TV audience measurement

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released a consultation paper Monday on the review of television audience measurement and ratings in India.

Several concerns relating to neutrality and reliability of the existing rating system have been raised by stakeholders, which necessitated a need to review the existing television audience measurement and ratings system in India, the TRAI said in a statement.

Accordingly, the TRAI has suo-motu floated the consultation paper for seeking comments of stakeholders on issues related to review of existing system, it said.

In 2012, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had sought recommendations of the TRAI for laying down comprehensive guidelines and accreditation mechanism for television rating agencies in India, to ensure transparency and accountability in the rating system.

After an exhaustive consultation process, the TRAI gave its recommendations on "guidelines/accreditation" mechanism for television ratings agencies in India to the ministry in September, 2013.

The authority supported self-regulation of television ratings through an industry-led body like the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC).

The TRAI recommended comprehensive guidelines for registration of television rating agencies.

The I&B Ministry accepted TRAI recommendations and notified policy guidelines for television rating agencies in India on January 10, 2014.

Under these guidelines, the industry-led body BARC was accredited by the ministry on July 28, 2015, to carry out the television ratings in India.

The BARC commenced its operations in 2015 and since then it is the sole provider of TV rating services on a commercial basis.