UP-Nepal to sign MoU declaring Ayodhya-Janakpur twin cities

By IANS

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh and Nepal governments will soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to declare Ayodhya and Janakpur as twin cities, an official said on Monday.

An understanding to this effect was arrived at a meeting between a Nepalese delegation and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath late on Sunday.

Adityanath also agreed to visit the Himalayan nation on December 12 to participate in the festivities of Lord Ram and Sita that are held every year.

The Chief Minister said that his trip to Janakpur would be a cultural one in which he will act to strengthen the bond between the two neighbouring nations.

Janakpur is the birth place of Goddess Sita. He also informed the Nepalese delegation that work on the four-landing of the Ram-Janki road has begun.