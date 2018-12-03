Home Nation

UP-Nepal to sign MoU declaring Ayodhya-Janakpur twin cities

Yogi Adityanath said that his trip to Janakpur would be a cultural one in which he will act to strengthen the bond between the two neighbouring nations.

Published: 03rd December 2018 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh and Nepal governments will soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to declare Ayodhya and Janakpur as twin cities, an official said on Monday.

An understanding to this effect was arrived at a meeting between a Nepalese delegation and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath late on Sunday.

ALSO READ | Yogi Adityanath gets legal notice for calling Hanuman Dalit

Adityanath also agreed to visit the Himalayan nation on December 12 to participate in the festivities of Lord Ram and Sita that are held every year.

The Chief Minister said that his trip to Janakpur would be a cultural one in which he will act to strengthen the bond between the two neighbouring nations.

Janakpur is the birth place of Goddess Sita. He also informed the Nepalese delegation that work on the four-landing of the Ram-Janki road has begun.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath UP-Nepal Ayodhya-Janakpur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp