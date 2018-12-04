BJP youth wing leader stabbed to death in Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A leader of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) was stabbed to death allegedly by some unidentified persons in Mahanagar area here, police said Tuesday.

Pratyush Mani Tripahti (40) was stabbed to death on Monday night near Badshahnagar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithi said.

Tripathi was rushed to the trauma centre of King George's Medical University (KGMU), where he was declared brought dead by doctors.

An FIR was registered in the matter and a probe was underway, the SSP said.