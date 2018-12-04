Home Nation

Kartarpur in Pakistan today because of then Congress leaders' lack of vision: PM Modi

Addressing an election rally here ahead of the elections in the state on December 7, he said Kartarpur went to Pakistan due to the lack of vision and sensitivity of then Congress leaders.

Published: 04th December 2018 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

PM Narendhra Modi (EPS | File)

By PTI

HANUMANGRAH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi used the Kartarpur corridor linking Pakistan to India to hit out at the Congress on Tuesday and said the party will have to answer why this was not done 70 years ago.

Addressing an election rally here ahead of the elections in the state on December 7, he said Kartarpur went to Pakistan due to the lack of vision and sensitivity of then Congress leaders.

ALSO READ: Kartarpur corridor, yes. Talks, no, says India

The foundation stone for the much-awaited corridor linking Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur - the final resting place of Sikh faith's founder Guru Nanak Dev - to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India's Gurdaspur district was laid last week.

According to Modi, Kartarpur is in Pakistan today because then Congress leaders had no idea about the importance of Guru Nanak Dev and had no respect for Sikh sentiments.

ALSO READ: Imran rakes up Kashmir issue at Kartarpur, India reacts sharply

"The credit of the Kartarpur corridor goes to your vote. Correcting Congress mistakes was my destiny," he said at the rally. The headlines five years ago were about corruption and scams, the prime minister said.

"Have you seen any news of this kind in the last five years," he asked. Focussing on farmers and their problems, he said his government wants to make farmers "energy givers" and asked them to install solar panels, use drip irrigation and other modern methods of farming.

"The naamdar does not know the difference between red and green chillies," he said, hitting out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who he has often referred to as "naamdar" (dynast).

"If you tell him that farmers are getting high prices for red chilli as compared to green chilli, he'll say farmers should grow red chillies," he said, alleging that the Congress was responsible for the pain of farmers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kartarpur Modi Pakistan Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp