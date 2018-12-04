Home Nation

Ram Temple issue: Mahant Swami Paramahansa Das threatening self-immolation arrested, sent to jail

While being taken into custody, the seer was charged with attempt to suicide, breach of peace and vitiating the atmosphere and disturbing the harmony.

Published: 04th December 2018 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

handcuffs

Image used for representational purpose.

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  For the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Mahant Swami Paramahansa Das, who threatened self-immolation, was arrested and sent to the jail on 14-day judicial custody by the police in
Ayodhya on Tuesday.

The Mahant of Tapasvi Chhawni had threatened self-immolation on December 6, 26th anniversary of demolition of disputed structure in Ayodhya if the government failed to declare the date of Ram temple
construction. He had also sought the Centre to do whatever necessary to commence temple construction in Ayodhya on December 6.

ALSO READ | Bring Ram Temple ordinance or we will fast: Pejawar Mutt seer

While being taken into custody, the seer was charged with attempt to suicide, breach of peace and vitiating the atmosphere and disturbing the harmony. After his arrest on Tuesday morning, the Mahant was produced in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) which ordered 14-day judicial custody for him.
Moreover, the seer, on Monday, had also announced to organise ‘Babar Vichardhara Vidhwans Mahayagya’ (a Yajna to destroy Mughal ruler Babar’s ideology) on December 6. He was also adamant at
immolating self on the pyre he had set up the same day.

ALSO READ: Ram temple clamour at Ayodhya leaves behind a trail of differences among seers

Notably, Mahant Paramahansa had moved on fast unto death in October on the same demand. He had sought the Modi government to declare temple construction date by December 5 and had threatened to sacrifice his life through self-immolation on December  6. After a weeks’ fast, the seer was brought to Lucknow and
was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences  (SGPGIMS). The CM had taken the initiative and convinced the seer to call off his fast.

In fact, seeking the Centre to respond to his demand, the Mahant had already set up his pyre on November 24, a day ahead of VHP’s dharma Sabha in temple town. He had, later, condemned VHP’s event and
expressed his dismay for not being invited to the same.

