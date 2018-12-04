Home Nation

Venkaiah Naidu, Narendra Modi hail contribution of Indian Navy in country's security

The Navy Day is celebrated every year to recall the contribution of the force during the 1971 Bangladesh liberation war.

Image used for representational purpose only (A warship belonging to the Eastern Fleet of the Indian Navy.| File / EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday hailed the contribution of Indian Navy in protecting the country's waters and disaster relief alike.

"On this Navy Day, I salute the valour, commitment and patriotism of our Navy personnel in protecting our seas and the country. My best wishes to them and their families," Naidu tweeted.

"India is grateful to our Navy for protecting the nation and the commendable role the Navy plays during disaster relief," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

