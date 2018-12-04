Home Nation

Volvo Trucks to make tree transplantation go hi-tech

Volvo Trucks has pioneered the solution to relocate trees and make infrastructure development environmentally sustainable. 

Published: 04th December 2018 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Volvo Trucks India’s tree transplanting unit

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With many state governments struggling to relocate trees in the wake of massive infrastructure development in metros, Volvo Trucks India has come forward with a hi-tech solution of ‘tree transplantation’. It has already transplanted at least 3,000 trees across India.

Volvo Trucks has pioneered the solution to relocate trees and make infrastructure development environmentally sustainable. 

Kamal Bali, MD of Volvo Trucks India, who is in town for the three-day 14th National Silviculture Conference on Forest and Sustainability, said the firm is acquiring three more units as the whole idea is to institutionalise the process of tree transplantation.

“We have three such comprehensive truck units and are planning to invest in three more. Our solution specialises in transplanting trees which are between 10 and 20 years of age and 15-20 inches diameter as the maximum amount of carbon sequestration is done by the tree at this stage. The survival rate is 80 per cent.”

The company has established such tree transplantation truck units (Rs 4 crore per unit) across the country with agencies like Coal India, NTPC, state governments and expertise from Institute of Wood Science (IWST), Bengaluru. IWST provides the knowledge about which tree species should be planted.

The MD added, “We along with IWST are poised to embark on an R&D project which will need us to transplant 5,000 trees. We will need three to five more units and more manpower.” The intention of this project is to create a momentum so that more agencies come forward to transplant trees, he added. 
According to the company, the process of tree transplantation is getting a good impetus in Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh and they hope to do the same in Karnataka.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Volvo Trucks Tree transplantation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp