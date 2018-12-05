Home Nation

BJP Youth Wing to observe 'Shaurya Diwas' to mark 26th anniversary of Babri Mosque demolition

Police, however, has sounded alert in all districts to avoid any untoward incident on the day.

Published: 05th December 2018

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

 RANCHI: At a time when religious fanaticism is taking toll of innocent lives including policemen in the country, the youth wing of ruling BJP in Jharkhand has announced to observe 'Shaurya Diwas' (Valour Day) across the State to mark the 26th anniversary of Babri Moque demolition in Ayodhya on December 6.

Police, however, has sounded alert in all districts to avoid any untoward incident on the day. State youth wing leaders claimed that 'Shaurya Diwas' will be observed with an objective to create awareness among the people about the proposed Ram Temple in Ayodhya and also to connect them with the movement.

"Our workers will distribute 'diya' (earthen lamp) to each and every household right from the mandal to district level requesting them to lighten them in the evening on December 6 in the name of Ram Temple," said BJP Yuva Morcha President Amit Kumar.

Besides that, 501 or 1001 'diya' will be lightened in at last one of the temples in all mandals to mobilize the people for Ram Temple, he added. "

Though we celebrate December 6 every year in different ways, but this time we are observing 'Shaurya Diwas' to create awareness among the people about the proposed Ram Temple and will also put our views about it among the people," said Kumar.

It is nothing but an effort to connect everyone with Ram Temple movement, he added. The BJP Yuva Morcha has also appealed people to light at least one earthen lamp outside their house to get connected with each other on the issue.

JMM, on the other hand, called it a political gimmick as the ruling BJP alliance has nothing to count on their achievement. "They just want to keep people in delusion on religious issues as they have done nothing in the name of achievement during the last four years," said JMM Spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya.

The State Police, however, has alerted all districts to keep a close vigil on Thursday to avoid any untoward incident on Thursday. "We are not aware of any such programme, but all SPs and DIGs have alerted during a meeting held through video conferencing directing them to ensure that law and order is maintained in their areas," said IG (Operations) and Jharkhand Police Spokesperson Ashish Batra. They have been asked to keep a strong vigil on Thursday, he added.

