Bulandshar tense with recovery of fresh cow carcass, UP DGP smells conspiracy

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After Monday's mob violence over alleged cow slaughtering in Bulandshahr, another cow carcass was found in Jahangirabad area of the trouble-torn western UP district on Wednesday morning but timely intervention by the police prevented the situation from getting out of control, said the police sources here.

Jahangirabad area lies 29 kilometres southwest of Mahaw village from where the trouble over alleged cow slaughtering started after the recovery of the meat of at least 25 cows in a field on Monday. It led to a heavy violence, vandalism and arson by a mob from three villages and it resulted in the loss of two lives—inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a 21-year-old youth Sumit.

According to Additional director general (ADG) of police, law and order, Anand Kumar, the situation was under control amidst heavy security arrangements in Bulandshahr after Jahangirabad recovery. He added that the entire police department was on high alert and ready to avert any untoward incident.

Additional police force from other police stations were also called in as activists of Bajrang Dal and other Hindu outfits gathered there after coming to know about the recovery of the carcass.

The police managed to pacify the activists by immediately registering an FIR in the matter, Kumar said. The carcass was buried in a field nearby.

Meanwhile, UP DGP, OP Singh claimed that Bulandshahr violence was more than what met the eye.

“It was not just the law and order problem but much beyond it. It was apparently an indication of a deep-rooted conspiracy hatched with a design,” he said while talking to media persons on Wednesday.

“The probes already underway will certainly dig out the truth of Bulandshahr violence. Who slaughtered the cows? Why December 3, when a religious congregation was taking place in the district, was chosen for violence and who all were behind this conspiracy will be clear with the submission of probe report,” said the DGP.

He added that now the UP police would get into the root of it through reverse policing. On the other, a fresh video of the main accused of Changrwati violence, Yogesh Raj, district convenor of Bajrang Dal, surfaced on Wednesday. Yogesh, who has been absconding since Monday violence, is being shown claiming innocence in the case.

The Bajrang Dal activist, 27, who is also a law student, is shown claiming that he was not present on the spot when the violence broke out in Chingrawati.

“I do not have any criminal past. I was the first one to bring the issue to the notice of police. At the time when the mob of villagers was going on rampage, I was sitting in Syana police station to get an FIR lodged against seven persons for their role in illegal slaughtering of cows the caracass of which was recovered in Mawah village on Monday morning,” Yogesh is seen clarifying.

He added that he was being implicated falsely in the case.

However, Bulandshahr police on Wednesday arrested four of seven persons against whom named FIR was lodged for illegal cow slaughtering at Syana Police station on Monday. Those arrested included, Sajid, Sarfuddin, Nanhe and Asif.