Haryana medical college MBBS students will have to serve within state: Anil Vij

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana's Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday the students pursuing MBBS course in medical colleges in the state would have to serve within the state.

"It has been made compulsory that doctors studying MBBS in medical colleges of Haryana would have to serve within the state. A notification in this regard would soon be issued," said Vij in a statement.

Vij said that as per the World Health Organisation (WHO), there should be one doctor over 1,000 persons whereas "in our country, there is one doctor over 1,800 persons. Therefore, to meet the shortage of doctors in the state, recruitment of 995 doctors has been made."

The Haryana Health Minister also said that to detect various diseases among the people and to find out their relevant factors, their screening would be carried out across the state and free treatment facility would be provided to them if needed.

Vij said that for cancer treatment, third Cancer Care Centre was being established in Ambala which would have the best cancer treatment facility in the state. He said that cancer patients of the state would not face any inconvenience at this upcoming centre.