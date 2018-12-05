Home Nation

'Illegal and not permissible': India's only elephant rescue centre gets notice

A Wildlife SOS spokesperson has however clarified that their centre was not a zoo and their operations were in collaboration with the the UP forest department.

Published: 05th December 2018 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

Image of elephants used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Sanjay Gubbi)

By PTI

AGRA: India's only elephant rescue centre, run by an NGO in Mathura, has been served a notice by the Central Zoo Authority questioning its legality.

Under the Central Wild Life Act 1972 all zoos have to take prior permission from the CZA. According to the notice served, NGO Wildlife SOS did not seek prior approval.

A Wildlife SOS spokesperson has however clarified that their centre was not a zoo and their operations were in collaboration with the the UP forest department.

The notice was served after animal rights activists Naresh Kadyan and Gauri Maulekhi complained to the authority alleging violations.

They have listed a number of activities -- from fund collections through website to charging of fees from visitors -- that violate the prescribed norms. The authority in its notice said, "it is observed that the Wildlife SOS on its website is promoting visitors to the illegally operating Elephant Conservation Centre Mathura and collecting charges from visitors."

It added, "The elephant centre in Mathura is established without the prior permission of the Authority and operating without obtaining recognition by this Authority. Therefore the said facility is illegal and not permissible for operation." The notice is signed by Dr DN Singh, member secretary of the authority, who retired a few days ago.

Talking to PTI, Kadyan said the bear shelter in Agra is also illegal. "The centre for elephants did not comply with the terms and conditions laid down. Besides many people have been shown on their website playing with cubs, arranging photo sessions." Bears have been traded and purchased which is not acceptable, Kadyan alleged. The NGO also runs a centre for bears in Agra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Elephant rescue centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp