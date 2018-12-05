Nitin Gadkari confident of BJP's win in Chhattisgarh, MP, Rajasthan

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday expressed confidence and asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Talking to ANI, the Union Minister said, "I have toured Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and I am very confident that the BJP will form the Government again in all three states with a majority."

Rajasthan and Telangana are slated to go on polls December 7. Assembly election in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram took place in November. The result of the assembly polls of all the five state will be declared on December 11.