Home Nation

Nitin Gadkari confident of BJP's win in Chhattisgarh, MP, Rajasthan

The Union Minister said, "I have toured Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and I am very confident that the BJP will form the Government again in all three states with a majority."

Published: 05th December 2018 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday expressed confidence and asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Talking to ANI, the Union Minister said, "I have toured Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and I am very confident that the BJP will form the Government again in all three states with a majority."

Rajasthan and Telangana are slated to go on polls December 7. Assembly election in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram took place in November. The result of the assembly polls of all the five state will be declared on December 11. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nitin Gadkari Chhattisgarh elections 2018 MP elections 2018 Rajasthan elections 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp