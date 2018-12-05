Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh elections: Postal ballots found in Home Guards canteen, alleges Congress

Published: 05th December 2018 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag, Congress flag

BJP, Congress flags (File photos | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  After alleging mishandling of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in Madhya Pradesh where Assembly polls were held on November 28, the opposition Congress has now claimed to have found postal ballot papers at a Home Guards canteen in Bhopal.

Local Congress worker Krishna Ghatge alleged on Tuesday that he received information that envelopes containing postal ballots were lying unattended at the canteen. “When I rushed to the canteen, I found three envelopes containing postal ballots outside the canteen, while around 250 more such envelopes were lying unattended inside,” said Ghatge. 

Senior Congress leaders, including party candidate from Bhopal Dakshin Paschim seat, PC Sharma, also rushed to the spot. “This reveals a mockery has been made of the electoral process by the state’s election machinery,” said Sharma. While the Congress leaders claimed to have exposed a conspiracy to influence the outcome of polls, on-duty police personnel and home guards officers denied it.Bhopal district election officer Sudam Khade ordered a probe into the episode.

