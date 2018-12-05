Home Nation

Report questions Niti Aayog’s role

The NITI Aayog still has a long way to go before it establishes itself as an independent and credible think tank in contributing towards inclusive policy making, the report said.

Published: 05th December 2018 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Social activist Harsh Mander speaks at the release of the India Exclusion Report 2017-’18 in New Delhi on Tuesday | PARVEEN NEGI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Since its inception, the Niti Aayog has paid more attention to privatisation and has argued for reducing the government’s role in providing essential services, according to the Centre for Equity Studies’ India Exclusion Report, 2017-18. The report was released on Tuesday in the capital by the institute’s director Harsh Mander.

The NITI Aayog still has a long way to go before it establishes itself as an independent and credible think tank in contributing towards inclusive policy making, the report said.The abolition of the Planning Commission and the constitution of the Niti Aayog has not been effective, the report said. The report also says the abolition of the commission has adverse implications for decentralised planning and social equity. 

“In terms of the broad policy direction, the NITI Aayog has not been able to make a clear distinction between the roles and responsibilities of public and private sector,” says the report, which aimed to examine the possible consequences of the recent changes on decentralised planning after the Planning Commission was dismantled. 

Given widespread poverty in the country, the government should intervene with pro-people fiscal policies, the report recommends. The report’s chapter on Financial Inclusion — Access to banking and credit — also criticised how demonetisation exacerbated the ongoing agrarian crisis. People’s ability to spend and receive wages was hit with 84 per cent of the cash in the economy made invalid with demonetisation, the report says. The report also delved into the themes of exclusion in Indian higher education, fair trial rights and death penalty and urban homeless people with mental illness, among others. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Niti Aayog India Exclusion Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp