Security beefed up in Ayodhya ahead of December 6

Turning the temple town into a fortress, the police administration has additional forces, including PAC and RAF.

Published: 05th December 2018 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 10:40 PM   |  A+A-

Ayodhya-VHP

Supporters participate in Dharam Sabha being organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad to push for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Nov. 25 2018. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In the wake of the 26th anniversary of the demolition of disputed structure in Ayodhya on Thursday, the Ayodhya district administration is on toes to maintain peace in the district.

While the right-wing organisations celebrate the day as Shaurya Diwas, Muslims observe December 6 as Black Day. In view of the heightened Hindutva pitch and demand of the construction of Ram temple, the district administration is taking all the measures to maintain peace in the temple town. It has denied permission to any kind of congregation in district on the day in order to avoid any disturbance to communal harmony.

Turning the temple town into a fortress, the police administration has additional forces, including PAC and RAF. Section 144 of CrPC has been clamped in the entire district, six companies of PAC, two companies of RAF along with four Additional SP rank officers, 10 Deputy SP rank, 10 Inspectors, 150 Sub Inspectors with 500 constables have been posted.

The All India Akhada Parishad, which had announced a two-day programme of Naga Sadhus in Ayodhya from December 6, has been denied permission by the authorities. A large number of Naga Sadhus were also expected to reach Ayodhya on Wednesday for the Akhada Parishad event. Even the parishad had postponed it's dharam sabha scheduled for December 6. Now it will be held during Kumbh.

Moreover, those who had thronged the temple town with intentions of agitation on December 6, were detained as a precautionary measure. Earlier, on Tuesday, Mahant Paramhans Das, who had earlier started a fast until death for the construction of Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, was arrested and sent to 14 day judicial custody. The Mahant ad threatened to commit self immolation on December 6 if the government failed to declare the date for temple construction.

Speaking to media, District Magistrate, Ayodhya, Anil Kumsar said, "We are taking all the required steps to ensure peace and harmony in and around Ayodhya. No one will be allowed to create communal disharmony at any cost in Ayodhya,"

Putting up a show of strength in Ayodhya ahead of the 26th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad-led Dharma Sabha on November 25 dharam sabha asked Muslims to give up their claim to the disputed land and appealed to the BJP government to expedite the process for construction of a Ram temple.

