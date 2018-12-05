Srinagar Diary

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

Professor booked for inciting violence

A professor in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district has been booked for allegedly instigating violence after he posted a video on social media. Dr Abdul Bari Naik, a PhD holder from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) working as an assistant professor in the Government Degree College at Kulgam, had recently posted a video on social media about the closure of a school in the vicinity of a newly established security forces camp in Redweni area of Kulgam district.

“The school had remained closed for over a month because people in the area were protesting against the establishment of the camp. In the video I suggested that either the camp be removed or the school by shifted to some other,” he said. After the video went viral, the district administration sought a report from college his activities.

Demand to enlist 2 spots in ‘World Heritage’ sites

The Governor’s administration in Jammu and Kashmir has decided to take up with UNESCO the issue of designation of Mughal Gardens and Neolithic Site at Burza Hama as World Heritage sites. Officials recently discussed the modalities for the preparation of a dossier for submission to UNESCO and hiring an expert through an expression of interest (EoI) for preparation of the dossier.

The Culture Department has been asked to float the EoI. The Mughal Gardens are an extremely popular tourist destination. The site of Burzahama depicts life between 1500 BC and 1000 BC and provides a detailed insight into the way of life of the Neolithic people when they even had not invented pottery.

Legal norms for harassment

In order to prevent harassment of women at work places, the J&K government has decided to reinforce a legal framework to curb instances of “women being victimised” by those in positions of authority or in fiduciary relationships.

“The existing legislative provisions have been found deficient to curb this menace and therefore, a need was felt to introduce such provisions in the relevant laws which would prevent occurrence of such instances and deter the persons in authority ...” said a spokesman of the Law Department. The department has, accordingly, prepared a draft Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill-2018 to amend provisions of Ranbir Penal Code, Samvat,1989 (introduction of a new provision namely Section 354 E) and other necessary amendments in Criminal Procedure Code, Samvat, 1989 and Evidence Act, Samvat,1977.

Kashmir World Film Festival in Srinagar

The week-long fourth edition of Kashmir World Film Festival (KWFF) was held in Srinagar from November 28. The festival was partnered with Zee TV and Zee Cinema to bring global cinema to a restive Kashmir, where there is no cinema hall. 11 Kashmiri films, 28 films from other states and 5 foreign films were screened in the festival, which concluded today. An official said in total 44 films were screened during the festival.