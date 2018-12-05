Home Nation

Uttarakhand Assembly passes resolution to name Jollygrant airport after Vajpayee

The resolution, tabled in the House by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prakash Pant, was passed by voice vote in the absence of opposition members.

Published: 05th December 2018 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee (File | EPS)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Assembly Wednesday passed a resolution on naming the Jollygrant airport here after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The resolution, tabled in the House by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prakash Pant, was passed by voice vote in the absence of opposition members.

The resolution will now be sent to the Centre for its approval.

The state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had given its nod to a proposal to name the airport after Vajpayee at a meeting here last month.

The cabinet's decision had ignited a controversy with former chief minister Harish Rawat objecting to it on the ground that a proposal to name the airport after Adi Guru Shankaracharya had already been moved during his tenure.

However, the CM had defended his cabinet decision by saying he was not aware of any such proposal being mooted by previous government.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttarakhand airport Trivendra Singh Rawat Jollygrant airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp