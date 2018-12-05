Home Nation

Varanasi’s Sankat Mochan temple priest gets letter threatening blast

The priest handed over the letter to local police authorities on Tuesday. An FIR is lodged and a probe has been launched jointly by the crime branch and Anti-Terror Squad  (ATS) of UP police.

Published: 05th December 2018 09:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 02:10 AM   |  A+A-

Sankat Mochan temple in Varanasi. (Photo | YouTube)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A handwritten letter, threatening to blow up famous Sankat Mochan temple of Lord Hanuman in PM Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi, was received by its chief priest and caretaker Prof Vishambhar Nath Mishra late on Monday night. 

The priest handed over the letter to local police authorities on Tuesday. An FIR is lodged and a probe has been launched jointly by the crime branch and Anti-Terror Squad  (ATS) of UP police to find the roots of the letter.

However, the sender of the letter has allegedly claimed that the blast at the temple this time would be bigger than 2006.

According to Prof Mishra, he received the letter in an envelope during his routine visit to the temple late on Monday night. 

“The senders of the letter has claimed that 2006 blast was also executed by them and that this time it will be bigger than 2006,” said Prof Mishra.

On the basis of the complaint of Prof Mishra, a named FIR has been lodged against two persons -- Jamadar Miya and Ashok Yadav—at the Lanka police station. The two have been mentioned in the letter as senders who have cautioned Prof Mishra against taking the letter lightly.

Varanasi SSP Anand Kulkarni confirmed the lodging of the case and ensuing inquiry into the issue. In the meantime, Prof Mishra duly informed Union home ministry, intelligence bureau, ADG Varanasi zone about the threat.

"The letter had some names and a mobile number. Prima facie it appears someone may have done it to create trouble for the person named in the letter due to personal enmity. This temple is an important place of worship in Varanasi and we have tightened security in the area," said SSP Kulkarni on Wednesday.

As per the police sources, the SSP called a high-level meeting of the senior cops of the district and entrusted the crime branch with the investigation into the matter in coordination with Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) of UP police. 

“The probe by crime branch has already taken off,” said a senior police officer. The police administration is doubly cautious as the letter has been received just a day ahead of December 6 which happens to be the 26th anniversary of Ayodhya demolition, added the police official.

In fact, Sankta Mochan temple, Cantt Railway Station and Dashashwamedh Ghat of Varanasi were rocked by a series of blasts on March 7, 2006, killing 28 persons and leaving around 100 injured. Even in 2010, another attempt was made by the terror elements to conduct a blast on temple premises but it was averted by the police administration in time.

An unknown outfit Lashkar-e-Kahar (also known as Lashkar-e-Qahab) had claimed responsibility for the 2006 Varanasi attacks and warned of similar attacks in other cities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sankat Mochan temple Varanasi Lord Hanuman Narendra Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp