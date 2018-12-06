Home Nation

BJP to appeal against verdict by single-judge HC bench on Bengal rath yatra

A single bench earlier in the day directed that the rally stands deferred till the next date of hearing on January 9, observing that BJP's plea cannot be granted at this stage.

Published: 06th December 2018 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

File Photo of Calcutta High Court. (Photo|PTI)

By PTI

COOCHBEHAR: After the Calcutta High Court said it cannot grant permission to the BJP at this stage to hold a rally in Coochbehar on Friday, the party Thursday decided to move a division bench of the court requesting a go-ahead to its rath yatra.

A single bench of Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty earlier in the day directed that the rally stands deferred till the next date of hearing on January 9, observing that the prayer of the BJP for permission to hold the 'rath yarta' cannot be granted at this stage.

ALSO READWest Bengal BJP president's vehicle attacked, TMC blamed

Reacting to the court order, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "We have full respect for the judiciary.

"We have decided to move to a division bench of the Calcutta High Court requesting the court to grant us permission for the rath yatra."

ALSO READThose trying to stop 'rath yatra' will get crushed: BJP leader Locket Chatterjee

BJP president Amit Shah was scheduled to kickstart the party's 'Save Democracy Rally', comprising three rath yatras, in the state.

BJP rath yatra Amit Shah

