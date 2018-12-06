CM Manohar Parrikar's health: Goa government seeks time to file affidavit

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa government Thursday sought time from the Bombay High Court to file an affidavit in response to a petition seeking details about the health condition of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

Advocate General Dattaprasad Lawande told the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court that since the state chief secretary was abroad on an official trip, the affidavit will be filed on Friday in the HC's registry.

The court will hear the matter again on Monday, it said.

Justice R M Borde had Tuesday asked the chief secretary to file an affidavit in response to the petition filed by social activist Trajano D'Mello.

The activist had sought that the court direct Goa Chief Secretary Dharmendra Sharma to evaluate Parrikar's health by a panel of expert doctors and release a medical report.

Parrikar, 62, has been undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment at his residence since October 14, when he was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi.