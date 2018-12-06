Comedian Amit Bhadana most subscribed YouTuber from India

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With 11.8 million subscribers, comedian Amit Bhadana has topped the list of top YouTube creators in 2018, the Google-owned video sharing platform said on Thursday.

Following him closely is another homegrown comedy star Bhuvan Bam, who runs the channel BB Ki Vines at YouTube, with over 11.2 million subscribers, according to the "YouTube Rewind 2018" report.

YouTube found that one of the many ways people use the platform in India is to learn how to do something -- from day to day questions ("how to tie a tie") to bigger ones ("how to be an Indian fashion designer").

In fact, 71 per cent of online video viewers go first to YouTube to watch videos to learn something, the report said.

Sanjay Dutt's blockbuster biopic "Sanju", played by Ranbir Kapoor, was the most trending movie trailer of the year with over 60 million views.

Among the most viewed ads at YouTube were Hyundai's 20 years of "Brilliant Moments" ad, followed by Samsung's ad from Bixby voice assistant.