Jaipur Diary

In the midst of the election hullabaloo, Rajasthan University had something different to offer as it remembered the 'Father of the Nation', Mahatma Gandhi.

Published: 06th December 2018 01:53 AM

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

Mahatma Gandhi remembered at event
In the midst of the election hullabaloo, Rajasthan University had something different to offer as it remembered the ‘Father of the Nation’, Mahatma Gandhi. Democracy dialogue — a lecture series on issues crucial to strengthen India’s democracy, was held by the department of Mass Communication and Journalism in Jaipur.

“Mahatma Gandhi was a strong advocate of plurality and included both dialogue and dissent in his idea of democracy... His idea of India revolved around compassion, self-control and non-violence which remain relevant even in current times.” Celebrated scholar Professor Purushottam Agarwal from JNU, New Delhi said this in his keynote address.

UNICEF initiative for Digital Empowerment of Media
In a unique initiative by UNICEF a special Media mentoring  workshop was organised in collaboration with the Loksamvad Sansthan in Jaipur last week for media professionals. The core idea behind the workshop was to train journalists with regard to social media to access information and to disseminate it with ease.

The initiative was taken to counter the spread of the fake news which is becoming a threat to the society. UNICEF’s Communication officer for Rajasthan, Suchorita Bardhan, while speaking at the event,  said, “For us may be in the district media teams when we go out if there is something important to report immediately, they can make their own film and create a post on mobile phone and pitch it on different digital platforms.”

Sidhu a hit in Rajasthan
Rajasthan’s election arena is glittering with national leaders and now, the  Congress’ Navjot Singh Sidhu has joined the bandwagon. Campaigning for Archana Sharma in Jaipur, Sidhu asked the people to hit a ‘sixer’ that throws the Vasundhara Raje government out. Sidhu is one of the key campaigners for the Congress. The cricketer-turned-politician has been taking jibes at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his flagship ‘Make in India’ programme.

He said Bullet rains are being ordered from Japan, Sardar Patel’ statue was made by China and Rafale will be delivered by France, so according to Modi, Indians will make ‘pakode’ (fritters).  He added that while the Congress gave 4 Gandhis to India — Indira, Rajiv, Sonia and Rahul, Modi also gave 3 Modis — Nirav, Lalit and Himself. “Two ran away and one is sitting in Anil Ambani’s lap.”

Modi doppelganger bats for Congress
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s lookalike, Abhinandan Pathak, who joined the Congress last month after leaving the BJP, is seen at tea stalls in Jaipur these days campaigning for Congress candidates. He is no longer besotted with Modi and claims the PM made false promises.  

Pathak begins his speech by addressing people as ‘mitron’( friends) but promotes the Congress now. He also campaigned in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh and added that both these places people want change. With reference to Rajasthan, he said, “The BJP had promised that it would give employment to the youth, R15 lakh will be deposited in every account. But the BJP did not fulfil any promise. He said he had propagated the BJP in Gujarat playing the role of Junior Modi there, but the BJP is the government only of the ‘Jumlas’,” he said. 

