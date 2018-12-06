Jharkhand cops in a tizzy over BJP’s December 6 plan

By Express News Service

RANCHI: At a time when religious fanaticism is claiming innocent lives, the BJP youth wing in Jharkhand has announced that it will observe December 6 as ‘Shaurya Diwas’ (Valour Day) across the state to mark the 26th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition in Ayodhya. The announcement has sent State police in a tizzy. It has sounded alert in all districts to avoid any untoward incident. ​

State youth wing leaders of the ruling party claimed that their objective was to create awareness among the people about the proposed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and also to connect the masses with the temple movement.

“Our workers will distribute diyas (earthen lamp) to each and every household, requesting people to light them on December 6 in the name of the Ram Mandir,” said BJP Yuva Morcha president Amit Kumar.He added that 501 or 1001 diyas will be lighted in at least one temple in every block of the state to mobilise the people.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has called it a political gimmick. “They just want to keep people in delusion on religious issues as they have nothing to show in the name of achievement during the last four years,” said JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya.

The state police has alerted all districts to keep a close vigil on Thursday to avoid any untoward incident. “All SPs and DIGs have been directed to ensure law and order is maintained in their areas,” said Ashish Batra IG (Operations).