Home Nation

Jharkhand cops in a tizzy over BJP’s December 6 plan

State youth wing leaders of the ruling party claimed that their objective was to create awareness among the people about the proposed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Published: 06th December 2018 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags

Image used for representational purposes only(File | EPS)

By Express News Service

RANCHI:  At a time when religious fanaticism is claiming innocent lives, the BJP youth wing in Jharkhand has announced that it will observe December 6 as ‘Shaurya Diwas’ (Valour Day) across the state to mark the 26th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition in Ayodhya. The announcement has sent State police in a tizzy. It has sounded alert in all districts to avoid any untoward incident. ​

State youth wing leaders of the ruling party claimed that their objective was to create awareness among the people about the proposed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and also to connect the masses with the temple movement. 

“Our workers will distribute diyas (earthen lamp) to each and every household, requesting people to light them on December 6 in the name of the Ram Mandir,” said BJP Yuva Morcha president Amit Kumar.He added that 501 or 1001 diyas will be lighted in at least one temple in every block of the state to mobilise the people.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has called it a political gimmick. “They just want to keep people in delusion on religious issues as they have nothing to show in the name of achievement during the last four years,” said JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya. 

The state police has alerted all districts to keep a close vigil on Thursday to avoid any untoward incident. “All SPs and DIGs have been directed to ensure law and order is maintained in their areas,” said Ashish Batra IG (Operations).

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
December 6 Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Babri Masjid Ram Mandir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp