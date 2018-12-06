Lucknow Dairy

Namita Bajpai By

Lucknow’s tribute to Atal

A brief lull after hectic Diwali festivities shoots the city to annual cultural extravaganza which every Lucknowites awaits all through the year. As the winters set in, Lucknow Mahotsav arrives to present a colourful marquee city’s cultural heritage spread out at sprawling Smriti Upvan for 10 days. This year’s

mahotsav took off with theme -- ‘Atal Sanskriti’ and ‘Atal Virasat’, paving way for Lucknowites to pay tribute to their five time MP and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. While the days are filled with fun throwing opportunities galore for the visitors to explore UP, beautifully decked up cultural nights featuring well-known artists of different streams, kavi sammelans and Mushaira, reflect cultural prosperity of this part of the country.

A nostalgic walk through memories

It was a walk down the memory lane for the 10 eminent alumni of Lucknow University who were felicitated on their alma mater’s 99th foundation day early this fortnight. It was more of a nostalgic walk

through the classrooms, hostels and sports ground for the alumni who recalled their memories. Bihar governor Lal ji Tandon, the LU alumnus, recalled how the quest for a swimming pool on the campus made him and his friends dig up the sports ground. LU conferred lifetime achievement award on Bihar governor Lalji Tandon, eminent jurist Justice H N Tilhari and Congress leader Ammar Rizvi on the occasion. “Time has passed, things have changed but memories are still fresh,” most of them felt while breathing in the air of LU surrounding once again and cherishing those moments together once again.

Sufi quest at Kabir fest

Kabir Festival returned to the city of nawabs for third time seeking to revive philosophy of Sufi saint and wishing welfare of all. Based on the theme—Mannge Sabki Khair -- the three-day festival was organised by Dastak Manch. Dedicated to the cause of spreading harmony and addressing social issues, the festival had a plethora of events to give denizens a rare intellectual treat with family, friends. Musical performances by acclaimed singers, a poetry workshop and a discussion to make society more inclusive with a special focus on LGBT community of Lucknow pushed the intellectuals to attend the event in good numbers.

Temp dips below 10°C

The denizens are wrapping themselves in layers as the temperature is dipping below 10 degree Celsius and the city is bracing up for chillier days ahead. Sunday was the coldest day of this winter so far

with mercury dropping below 10 degrees. Similar conditions prevailed on till Thursday. State Met department has predicted fall in temperatures in the coming days along with the possibility of fog in the morning. The minimum temperature was 9 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was 25.8 degrees Celsius. Earlier, coldest days were recorded on November 8 and 25 when minimum temperatures dropped to 10.2 degrees Celsius on both the days.

Old beauties adorn city roads

It was sunny Sunday morning when the charm of ‘old beauties’ was spilled on the city roads as they passed through all decked up. The occasion was the Vintage Car Rally — the annual and popular event of Lucknow Mahotsav. As the proud owners made their entry into the Hazratganj crossing in their jaunty jalopies, crowds raised a loud cheer to welcomed them. The rally was flagged off from Hazratganj crossing at 11 am and culminated at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan after an hour. One of eye-catchers was 1926 Baby Austin whose owner is 75-year-old MA Khan. Girls clicked selfies with Baby Austin while some elderly women praised its design. Other beauties included 1926 Ford A, 1928 Ford A Roadster, 1930

Chevrolet Phaeton, 1932 Austin, 1932 Wolsely 14, 1938 Fiat Topoling, 1946 Morris-8, Fiat 500, Willys Jeep and Willys Station Wagon.