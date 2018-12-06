Madhya Pradesh Cabinet meet held despite opposition from Congress 

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Notwithstanding opposition from the Congress, the last cabinet meeting of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government was held in Bhopal on Wednesday. “The cabinet meeting primarily ratified decisions taken by the government in the past pertaining to various departments. Major decisions ratified pertained to procurement of food grains (paddy, soybean and maize), a matter pertaining to a contempt of court case and supply of fertilizers to farmers,” said minister for parliamentary affairs and public relations Narottam Mishra.

The meeting, however, wasn’t attended by urban administration and housing minister Maya Singh and public health engineering minister Kusum Mehdele, who were denied BJP tickets from Gwalior East and Panna seats respectively.

Importantly, the opposition Congress had objected to the meeting and filed a complaint. “Results will be out on December 11 and the new government will assume power after that...There are matters of public importance which need to be taken care of,” said Chouhan.