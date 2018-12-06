Home Nation

Review of Ambedkar chairs in universities

Currently, there are 21 Ambedkar chairs in universities across the country.

A statue of B R Ambedkar (Photo|PTI)

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Dr Ambedkar Foundation under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment will soon conduct an assessment of the Dr Ambedkar chairs in universities in the western region of the country. The foundation had conducted similar reviews in the southern and eastern regions recently to identify loopholes in the functioning of the chairs. It also wants to assess how well the chairs are integrated into the universities’ overall structure. 

They aim to focus on research on the thoughts of Dr Ambedkar in areas like economics, political science, religion, philosophy, constitutional studies, education, social work, human rights and gender issues, among others. They also aim to develop appropriate methodologies to translate his ideas into instruments of policymaking. 

The venue for the meeting will be either Mumbai or Bhopal. “Some chairs are dysfunctional and would require more attention,” said Rashmi Chowdhary, joint secretary, Dr Ambedkar Foundation. In January, a review would be carried out in the northern region.

