Home Nation

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Thousands pay tributes to Ambedkar on death anniversary

There was a heavy rush of followers since morning on roads leading to the Chaityabhoomi, the place of the Dalit icon's cremation, in central Mumbai.

Published: 06th December 2018 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

Ambedkar played a pivotal role in inspiring the Dalit Buddhist movement and campaigned against social discrimination towards Untouchables.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Thousands of people paid tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar on his 62nd death anniversary here Thursday. 

There was a heavy rush of followers since morning on roads leading to the Chaityabhoomi, the place of the Dalit icon's cremation, in central Mumbai. People had been gathering in the city since the last three days to pay their respects to Ambedkar on the 'Mahaparinirvan Diwas'. Volunteers of the Samata Sainik Dal, an organisation founded by Ambedkar, were supervising crowd management in central Mumbai.

The city police maintained a strict vigil and traffic restrictions were also imposed on some roads for the convenience of people. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also made elaborate arrangements to deal with heavy rush of people.

A senior BMC official said large pandals were set up at the Shivaji Park and civic personnel were instructed to arrange basic amenities like water tankers, mobile toilets, ambulances, temporary shelters for visitors.

A giant screen was set up for the live telecast of prayers being offered by Ambedkar's followers. "A control command centre was monitoring the movement of visitors," he said, adding that doctors, fire brigade and disaster management were also deputed.

The BMC would also distribute over one lakh booklets to visitors, giving details of the Mahaparinirvan Diwas. The Mumbai Police also stepped up security around the Chaityabhoomi.

"We have a strong police presence in central Mumbai to maintain law and order," he said, adding that security men in civil dress were also keeping an eye on the crowd.

Traffic restrictions have also been imposed till Friday midnight and some roads leading to the Chaityabhoomi have been closed, he said.

All heavy and goods vehicles, except the civic-run BEST buses, will be diverted from Mahim junction via Mori Road towards Senapati Bapat Marg to ensure smooth flow of traffic, police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
B R Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp