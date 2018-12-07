Home Nation

Dal Lake freezes partially as Srinagar records season’s coldest night at minus 4 degree

Dal Lake was completely frozen in 1965 when a Jeep crossed the frozen surface from one end to another end.

Published: 07th December 2018 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

A view of the Dal lake in Srinagar. (File photo: PTI)

A view of the Dal lake in Srinagar. (File photo: PTI)

By UNI

SRINAGAR: The world famous Dal Lake was partially frozen, particularly near the banks on Friday, as the summer capital, Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the winter so far after the mercury dipped and settled at minus 4 degree.

Water taps and other water bodies, including nallahs and drains, were partially frozen in the city.

Dal Lake, particularly near the banks, was also frozen as people woke up this morning when the Shikarawalas were facing difficulty to move through the frozen parts of the waterbody.

People near banks could be seen throwing stones and paper on the frozen parts of the lake.

However, as the day progressed, the frozen water again melted after sun came out, resulting in some improvement in the day temperature though ice cold winds continued.

Against minus 2.

6 degree recorded on Thursday, the night temperature in Srinagar was minus 4 degree, which is about 3 degree below normal.

Dal Lake was completely frozen in 1965 when a Jeep crossed the frozen surface from one end to another end.

It was again frozen in 1986, when people played ice hockey and cricket besides taking photographs on the frozen surface.

People in some areas, particularly in the outskirts and Lake area, complained of water shortage as the tapes had frozen.

People were seen trying to defreeze frozen taps by burning wood in the morning.

Meanwhile, doctors have warned elderly persons and children, not to venture out of their homes in the morning and evening when temperature dips to below freezing point.

Doctors have also advised people having heart, chest and bone problems to avoid going out when the mercury is sub zero.

Shops selling “Harisa” (prepared by meat during winter only) witness rush of customers despite chilly weather.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dal Lake frozen

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp