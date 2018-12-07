Home Nation

ED officials didn't show any search warrant, claims Robert Vadra's lawyer

He said ED officials questioned Vadra's associates and alleged that "false evidence" could be planted during the search.

Published: 07th December 2018 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 07:56 PM

Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Robert Vadra's lawyer Friday said Enforcement Directorate (ED) teams that raided the premises of three people linked to his client did not show any search warrant.

According to ED officials, searches were conducted at the premises of three people linked to firms of Vadra, son-in-law of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, in connection with alleged commissions received by some suspects in defence deals.

"They did not show any search warrant, broke the locks and now preventing people from coming out," Vadra's lawyer Suman Khetan said.

He said ED officials questioned Vadra's associates and alleged that "false evidence" could be planted during the search.

The searches, carried out in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, were also related to cases of assets held abroad, officials said.

Comments(1)

  • P.Tauro
    Modi should now know after the polls in the five states
    1 day ago reply
