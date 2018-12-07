Rajasthan elections: Ashok Gehlot confident of Congress' win, predicts 50 seats for BJP

By ANI

JODHPUR: Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that his party will win with an absolute majority and form government in the state.

"Certainly, the government will change this time. Congress will form government in Rajasthan with absolute majority. People of the state have the same sentiments. BJP will win around 50 seats," Gehlot told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje exuded confidence over the work done by her government, while adding, that she is sure, the people of Rajasthan will take cognisance of the initiatives taken by the state government and help strengthen the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

With polling underway in Rajasthan, the voter turnout in the state stood at 21.89 per cent till 11 am.

Polling began at 8 AM and will culminate at 5 PM. Elections are taking place at 51,667 polling stations where 4,74,79,402 people will cast their vote to decide the fate of 2000 candidates in the fray.