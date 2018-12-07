Former Maharashtra minister Prashant Hiray, ex-MLC Apurva Hiray quit BJP, return to NCP

By PTI

MUMBAI: Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, a former Maharashtra minister and an ex-MLC from Nashik Friday returned to the NCP, deserting the ruling BJP.

Former minister Prashant Hiray and ex-MLC Apurva Hiray switched to the NCP along with several of their followers in the presence of NCP president Sharad Pawar here.

Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil, senior leader of the party Chhagan Bhujbal also attended the event.

"Nothing happened in Nashik after the 2014 polls. Hence, (we are) returning to the NCP to serve the people," Prashant Hiray said.

According to the party sources, the Hirays enjoy some influence in parts of Nashik, including Malegaon and Nandgaon.

"This will benefit the party in the coming Parliamentary and Assembly polls," the source said.