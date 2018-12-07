Home Nation

Sajjan Jindal moots sterilisation to diffuse population explosion

Published: 07th December 2018 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 03:43 PM

JSW Steel Chairman Sajjan Jindal (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Terming the high population of over 1.34 billion as a "ticking time bomb" which will impact the whole nation, billionaire businessman Sajjan Jindal Friday said curbing the numbers should be a "national agenda".

He also wondered if sterlisation, one of the most controversial measures adopted in the during the Emergency days, will help us achieve the aim.

"Population concern is a ticking time bomb which is going to affect all of us in a deep and substantive manner if we collectively don't take corrective action immediately," Jindal, who heads a diversified conglomerate JSW Group, wrote on the microblogging site Twitter.

He also tagged the Prime Minister's Office in a series of tweets on the issue.

"Methods to curb population through plans and programmes should surely be on the national agenda.

Would social and economic incentives/disincentives work? Would sterilization work?" he wondered.

The industrialist said the disclosed population figures make us introspect and underlined that by 2030, we will be the most populous country by overtaking China, according to reports.

"This is a startling fact which needs to addressed by the highest offices of the nation," he said.

Jindal said a few members of Parliament have tabled a draft bill to curb population, asking for measures to be implemented across the country and added that this needs to be "evaluated seriously".

It can be noted population control dominated the headlines the last time during the Emergency days in the mid- 1970s, with measures including mass sterlisations making it a controversial topic.

Some also point out to a 'demographic dividend' which the country is slated to enjoy for the next few years because of a higher proportion of working age or productive population.

 

