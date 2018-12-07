Telangana, Rajasthan polls: PM Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah urge electorates to cast vote

By ANI

NEW DELHI: With polling for assembly elections underway in states of Rajasthan and Telangana, key politicians cutting across party lines on Friday urged people to cast their vote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah took to micro-blogging site Twitter to urge citizens of both the states to exercise their franchise.

"It is the day of polling in Rajasthan today. I request all the voters of the state to take part in this celebration of democracy with full excitement and cast votes in large numbers," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

"It is Election Day today and all my brothers and sisters in Telangana should come out in large number to vote. Especially my young allies should use their vote to make democracy more enriching, " he added.

BJP President Amit Shah also tweeted and appealed the electorates from Telangana and Rajasthan to come out in large numbers and cast their vote.

"I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Telangana to come out and vote in large numbers for an appeasement free and development-oriented government. I especially urge my young friends to participate in this biggest festival of democracy without fail," he tweeted.

"Development, progress and prosperity are the rights of the people of the land of warriors, which is possible only with the mantra of 'pure leadership, right development'. I appeal to the people of Rajasthan to vote in greater numbers to maintain the speed at which the state is moving ahead of development," he added.

Polling in Telangana and Rajasthan have begun today. The results for these elections will be announced on December 11.