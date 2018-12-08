Home Nation

10 Gang members arrested for using proxy candidates in Group D railway exam

The arrests, including that of gang leader Rahul Kumar, were made from Kalyanpur area of Kanpur on Friday night, officials said.

Representational image.

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh special task force (STF) has arrested 10 suspected members of a gang for allegedly facilitating copying in the Group D exam of the railways.

The STF was getting information that proxy candidates were being used for the said examination in different parts of the state by a gang, which was also involved in charging huge amounts of money from candidates for getting the examination papers leaked.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that Rs 5-6 lakh were being charged from each candidate taking the help of the gang members, the STF said.

Eleven mobile phones, 21 admit cards, five blank cheques of SBI and HDFC banks are among the other things recovered from the gang members, it added.

TAGS
Group D Exam Uttar Pradesh Railway Exam Copy gangster arrested

