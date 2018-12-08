Home Nation

2019 elections will be about 'strong' or 'helpless' government: Amit Shah

Published: 08th December 2018 11:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 11:47 PM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Terming any grand alliance between various opposition parties as a 'sham,' BJP chief Amit Shah Saturday said in the next parliamentary elections people will have to decide whether they want 'strong' or the 'helpless' government.

Shah said the proposed grand alliance may not have any impact in various states barring Uttar Pradesh where it could pose some challenge for the party, but he is hopeful for further improving its performance and is aiming for more than 51 per cent vote in the state.

Most of the regional parties are unlikely to have any impact on the electoral outcomes outside their respective states, Shah said while asserting that politics is also about chemistry.

"Politics is not physics where two plus two becomes four, it is chemistry. The grand alliance is nothing but a sham.

Perhaps only in Uttar Pradesh, the grand alliance between SP and BSP could pose some challenge for the party.

The BJP had got more than 40 per cent vote share in the state and will fight for more than 51 per cent vote share in the next general elections," he said.

Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a strong and decisive leader, Shah said the next elections will be about either strong government led by Modi or helpless government of grand alliance.

"Now people have to decide in 2019, that whether they want mazboot sarkar aur mazboor sarkar (strong government or helpless government)," he said.

Confident of party's better performance in Lok Sabha elections next year, Shah said BJP got more than 17 crore votes in 2014 general elections and in the last four years of its government, it has provided benefits to more than 22 crore people through its various welfare schemes.

Replying a question on the issue of Ram temple, Shah said the party has always maintained that the grand Lord Ram temple should be built at the earliest in Ayodhya.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Amit Shah Uttar Pradesh Ayodhya grand alliance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Banglore's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp