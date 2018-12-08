2019 elections will be about 'strong' or 'helpless' government: Amit Shah

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Terming any grand alliance between various opposition parties as a 'sham,' BJP chief Amit Shah Saturday said in the next parliamentary elections people will have to decide whether they want 'strong' or the 'helpless' government.

Shah said the proposed grand alliance may not have any impact in various states barring Uttar Pradesh where it could pose some challenge for the party, but he is hopeful for further improving its performance and is aiming for more than 51 per cent vote in the state.

Most of the regional parties are unlikely to have any impact on the electoral outcomes outside their respective states, Shah said while asserting that politics is also about chemistry.

"Politics is not physics where two plus two becomes four, it is chemistry. The grand alliance is nothing but a sham.

Perhaps only in Uttar Pradesh, the grand alliance between SP and BSP could pose some challenge for the party.

The BJP had got more than 40 per cent vote share in the state and will fight for more than 51 per cent vote share in the next general elections," he said.

Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a strong and decisive leader, Shah said the next elections will be about either strong government led by Modi or helpless government of grand alliance.

"Now people have to decide in 2019, that whether they want mazboot sarkar aur mazboor sarkar (strong government or helpless government)," he said.

Confident of party's better performance in Lok Sabha elections next year, Shah said BJP got more than 17 crore votes in 2014 general elections and in the last four years of its government, it has provided benefits to more than 22 crore people through its various welfare schemes.

Replying a question on the issue of Ram temple, Shah said the party has always maintained that the grand Lord Ram temple should be built at the earliest in Ayodhya.