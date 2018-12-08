Home Nation

Acted on ‘legal advice’, CBI chief Alok Verma tells HC

This is one of the grounds taken by Asthana in his plea seeking quashing of the FIR was that no prior approval of the government was taken before the case was registered.

Published: 08th December 2018 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Alok Verma

Alok Verma (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The tussle between the top two CBI officials seems to be never ending with CBI Director Alok Verma on Friday telling the Delhi High Court that a senior law officer had suggested to the agency that prior government approval was not needed before lodging an FIR against Special Director Rakesh Asthana.Verma’s affidavit came in response to Asthana’s plea challenging the FIR.

The affidavit states that Additional Solicitor General P S Narasimha’s view was sought by the CBI on the need for prior government approval to lodge an FIR against public servants facing allegations of corruption and he had opined that it was not required.According to the affidavit, ASG had clarified that prior sanction to lodge FIR was not required when an investigation was already underway and when a cognizable offence comes to the notice of a law enforcement agency.

This is one of the grounds taken by Asthana in his plea seeking quashing of the FIR was that no prior approval of the government was taken before the case was registered. Verma also contended that there were sufficient incriminating documents and evidence against all accused —Asthana, DSP Devender Kumar and middleman Manoj Prasad — with CBI and FIR was lodged after the preliminary enquiry disclosed cognizable offences.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alok Verma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: It's party time for Rajinikanth!
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. (File | AP)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola rejects 'best side in Europe' claim
Gallery
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
Let us take a look at the top 10 influential Twitter moments in India in 2018. (Photo | Agencies and Instagram)
From Sarkar to Me Too: Top 10 influential Twitter moments in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp