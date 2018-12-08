Home Nation

Andamans  Diary

Perhaps for the first time in Andaman’s history a protest has been staged by physically-handicapped people, in front of Andaman’s Social Welfare Department over various demands.

Published: 08th December 2018 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 02:08 AM   |  A+A-

Andamans  Diary

By Sanjib Kumar Roy
Express News Service

Protests by the physically handicapped
Perhaps for the first time in Andaman’s history a protest has been staged by physically-handicapped people, in front of Andaman’s Social Welfare Department over various demands. It was spearheaded by a NGO called Sahara, which advocates for the rights of the physically-handicapped. The protest is backed by various political parties and grassroot leaders.

The major demands raised by Sahara are Immediate replacement of the in charge of the V.R.C at Brooksabad; Replacement of Nodal Officer (Disabilities); Independent Commissioner for Persons With Disabilities, With discretionary powers (as per RPwD Act 2016), Separate Handicapped office/Section in the 1st floor of Directorate Social Welfare Building and Supply of modified shoes to orthopedically disabled persons.

Agitation over bumpy highway 
The condition of the Andaman Trunk Road (ATR) continues to haunt business owners and the general public. The ATR Truck Owners Association has demanded immediate repair of the ATR/NH from Jirkatang to Diglipur and has threatened to launch a protest. In a letter addressed to the Lt. Governor, the association demanded a positive line of action within 10 days, failing which, the association would launch a protest. Over the past years several protests have been organised against the condition of the ATR, which is the lifeline of ‘South Andaman’ and ‘North and Middle Andaman’, but nothing has changed.

Udan scheme in Andaman
In a major initiative to provide affordable air- connectivity in the Inter-Island Sector, the A&N Administration has decided to provide additional incentives to airline operators, under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) – UDAN to encourage them to introduce flights on the Inter-Island Sector.  As per proposed rate a flight from Port Blair to Shibpur (Diglipur) will cost nearly J1,589 while in same sector the fare for helicopter for Islanders is J2,100 and for non-islander is J5,250. Similarly, in Port Blair to Car Nicobar route the fare will be J1,856 and in same sector the helicopter fare is J2800 for Islanders and J6,900 for Non-Islanders. Likewise in Port Blair to Campbell Bay Sector the proposed fare will be J2,645.

Direct flights to Bengaluru launched
With tourist season approaching, two private airlines have announced direct flights from Bengaluru to Port Blair. Indigo and Spice jet will operate direct flights to the island. The flights have not only improved connectivity but have also reduced the fares in this sector to some extent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andamans  Diary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: It's party time for Rajinikanth!
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. (File | AP)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola rejects 'best side in Europe' claim
Gallery
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
Let us take a look at the top 10 influential Twitter moments in India in 2018. (Photo | Agencies and Instagram)
From Sarkar to Me Too: Top 10 influential Twitter moments in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp