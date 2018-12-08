Congress leader Pardeep Singh Parihar among several political activists to join BJP in J&K

By PTI

JAMMU: Several political activists from Kishtwar, including a Congress leader, Saturday joined the BJP here and pledged to work for strengthening the party at grass-roots level, a party spokesperson said.

Congress leader Pardeep Singh Parihar, former trade union leader Suresh Sharma and eight NC and PDP activists, including former sarpanches Noor Hussain and Joginder Dhar, were welcomed into the party fold by senior leaders.

"Today every nationalist person is joining the BJP influenced by the strong policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government," said Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

He said the Centre is working on every loophole that has been "left in the system since Independence" and all efforts are being made to uplift the status of neglected and rejected sections of society.

"Under the strong leadership of Modi, India has witnessed phenomenal increase in its graph on global platform," he said.

Welcoming the new entrants into the party fold, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina said the party's policy of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas" was attracting prominent persons from various political parties.

"The people from every section have a strong belief that as a worker of the BJP, they will be in better position to serve society and the nation with a clean and clear mind," he said.

Meanwhile, Raina chaired a meeting of the party leaders in connection with the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly polls and asked the party leaders to frame constituency-wise teams to reach out to the people.

"Involve senior leaders in the teams which will work in unison with ground level workers to secure a win for the party in the upcoming elections," he said.