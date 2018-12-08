Home Nation

Congress leader Pardeep Singh Parihar among several political activists to join BJP in J&K

Parihar, former trade union leader Suresh Sharma and eight NC and PDP activists, including former sarpanches Noor Hussain and Joginder Dhar, were welcomed into the party fold by senior BJP leaders.

Published: 08th December 2018 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags

Image used for representational purposes only(File | EPS)

By PTI

JAMMU: Several political activists from Kishtwar, including a Congress leader, Saturday joined the BJP here and pledged to work for strengthening the party at grass-roots level, a party spokesperson said.

Congress leader Pardeep Singh Parihar, former trade union leader Suresh Sharma and eight NC and PDP activists, including former sarpanches Noor Hussain and Joginder Dhar, were welcomed into the party fold by senior leaders.

"Today every nationalist person is joining the BJP influenced by the strong policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government," said Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

He said the Centre is working on every loophole that has been "left in the system since Independence" and all efforts are being made to uplift the status of neglected and rejected sections of society.

"Under the strong leadership of Modi, India has witnessed phenomenal increase in its graph on global platform," he said.

Welcoming the new entrants into the party fold, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina said the party's policy of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas" was attracting prominent persons from various political parties.

"The people from every section have a strong belief that as a worker of the BJP, they will be in better position to serve society and the nation with a clean and clear mind," he said.

Meanwhile, Raina chaired a meeting of the party leaders in connection with the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly polls and asked the party leaders to frame constituency-wise teams to reach out to the people.

"Involve senior leaders in the teams which will work in unison with ground level workers to secure a win for the party in the upcoming elections," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pardeep Singh Parihar congress BJP PDP Jammu and Kashmir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: It's party time for Rajinikanth!
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. (File | AP)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola rejects 'best side in Europe' claim
Gallery
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
Let us take a look at the top 10 influential Twitter moments in India in 2018. (Photo | Agencies and Instagram)
From Sarkar to Me Too: Top 10 influential Twitter moments in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp