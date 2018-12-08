Two militants killed, as many jawans injured in Srinagar encounter

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Two militants were killed and as many security force personnel were injured in an encounter, which ensued when forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on Saturday at Mujgund in Srinagar outskirts.

Official sources said on a tip-off about the presence of militants, Rashitriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF launched a joint search operation at Mujgund on Saturday afternoon.

All the exit points were sealed and house to house search operation was initiated, they said.

However, when the security forces were moving towards a particular area in the village, militants resorted to indiscriminate firing, they said, adding security forces retaliated ensuing in an encounter.

Two militants were killed in the encounter, they said, adding two security force personnel were also injured in the exchange of fire.

The bodies of the militants have not been recovered so far and the operation was going on, they said.

Meanwhile, the locals said that the house in which the militants were hiding was blasted.