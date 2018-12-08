Home Nation

Four killed, 40 passengers injured as private luxury bus overturns in Nashik

The bus with 50 passengers on board was going to Mumbai from Shirdi via Nashik and on the way, the driver of bus lost control on the wheel.

Published: 08th December 2018 11:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 11:44 PM   |  A+A-

By UNI

NASHIK: Four people were killed and other 40 passengers were injured when a private luxury bus they were travelling in overturned on Mumbai-Agra national highway near Padali-Deshmukh village in Igatpuri taluka of the district on Saturday evening.

The private luxury bus with 50 passengers on board was going to Mumbai from Shirdi via Nashik and on the way, the driver of bus lost control on the wheel.

Consequently, the bus dashed against the road divider and it turned turtle near Padali Deshmukh village in Igatpuri taluka, killing four people on the spot and injuring 40 other passengers, police said.

The Wadivarhe police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons to the Nashik civil hospital.

Police are yet to identify the deceased. Further investigation is on, sources added.

Nashik bus accident

