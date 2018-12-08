Home Nation

More universities in contention for ‘eminence’ tag

A statement by the Union Human Resources Development Ministry said it had also identified five more institutions in each category which, as per policy, were to be kept in the reserve list. 

Published: 08th December 2018 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  An empowered expert committee headed by N Gopalaswami on Friday recommended two government and seven private institutes for the Institute of Eminence tag in addition to the 11 institutes it had recommended earlier. A statement by the Union Human Resources Development Ministry said it had also identified five more institutions in each category which, as per policy, were to be kept in the reserve list. 

However, it was not specified which among the listed institutes had been placed in the reserved category.
The list of suggested institutes includes Banaras Hindu University, Tezpur University, Savithribai Phule Pune University, the University of Hyderabad, Aligarh Muslim University, Panjab University and Andhra University in the public institution category.

The institutes which have made the cut in the private category include Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham- Coimbatore, Vellore Institute of Technology, Jamia Hamdard University, Shiv Nadar University, Azim Premji University-Bangalore, Ashoka University-Sonepat, KREA University, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, O P Jindal Global University, Indian Institute for Human Settlements, Institute of Public Health Sciences and Satya Bharti University.In July the government had announced ‘Institute of Excellence’ tag  for six institutes, include the proposed Reliance Jio University, which had kicked up a controversy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Institute of Eminence universities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: It's party time for Rajinikanth!
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. (File | AP)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola rejects 'best side in Europe' claim
Gallery
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
Let us take a look at the top 10 influential Twitter moments in India in 2018. (Photo | Agencies and Instagram)
From Sarkar to Me Too: Top 10 influential Twitter moments in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp