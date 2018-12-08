More universities in contention for ‘eminence’ tag

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An empowered expert committee headed by N Gopalaswami on Friday recommended two government and seven private institutes for the Institute of Eminence tag in addition to the 11 institutes it had recommended earlier. A statement by the Union Human Resources Development Ministry said it had also identified five more institutions in each category which, as per policy, were to be kept in the reserve list.

However, it was not specified which among the listed institutes had been placed in the reserved category.

The list of suggested institutes includes Banaras Hindu University, Tezpur University, Savithribai Phule Pune University, the University of Hyderabad, Aligarh Muslim University, Panjab University and Andhra University in the public institution category.

The institutes which have made the cut in the private category include Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham- Coimbatore, Vellore Institute of Technology, Jamia Hamdard University, Shiv Nadar University, Azim Premji University-Bangalore, Ashoka University-Sonepat, KREA University, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, O P Jindal Global University, Indian Institute for Human Settlements, Institute of Public Health Sciences and Satya Bharti University.In July the government had announced ‘Institute of Excellence’ tag for six institutes, include the proposed Reliance Jio University, which had kicked up a controversy.