Poll diary

By Express News Service

"All our leaders and workers toiled for the last five years and party president Rahul Gandhi launched the election campaign in August. All that will show on December 11 when the results are declared," Sachin Pilot, Congress state chief.​

Jaipur: All-women booths get mixed reaction

The Election Commission’s move to set up all-women booths for the Assembly polls in Rajasthan received a mixed response. In a first-of-its-kind experiment in the state, the polling staff and security personnel at 259 out of the state’s total 51,687 polling booths are all women. Fifty of these booths have been set up in Jaipur alone. Both men and women cast their votes at these booths.

Women voters lauded the initiative. The women officials, however, complained that security and logistics issues were ignored. “It is indeed a good initiative but it would have been better if there was male support staff to carry and deposit EVMs,” Chandrika Warde, presiding officer of a booth said.