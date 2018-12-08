Home Nation

Shivpal Yadav to hold PSP (L) rally in Lucknow on Sunday

The rally is being regarded as a show of strength by Shivpal Yadav who parted ways with the SP, accusing the parent party of neglecting him.

Published: 08th December 2018 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

Shivpal Yadav

Shivpal Yadav. | PTI File Photo

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Shivpal Singh Yadav, the estranged uncle of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, will hold the first major rally of his newly floated Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) in the state capital Sunday.

The rally is being regarded as a show of strength by Shivpal Yadav who parted ways with the SP, accusing the parent party of neglecting him.

A PSP (L) spokesperson claimed several Samajwadi Party leaders are expected to attend the rally.

He, however, did not comment when asked if SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav too was among the invitees.

"Tomorrow's rally will be like the launchpad for the PSP (L) to present a political alternative to the people before the coming Lok Sabha elections," party spokesperson Deepak Misra said here Saturday.

About two lakh supporters and workers hailing from Uttar Pradesh and other states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar, are expected to attend the rally, Misra claimed.

He said Sunday's rally is aimed at lending a voice to the people suffering from "continued neglect" and "wrong policies" of the central and state governments.

The people are fed up of the politics of hatred, corruption and police atrocities and we will give a voice to them, Misra said.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the rally with posters and banners coming up in most parts of the state capital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Banglore's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp