Teacher tapes mouths of two primary students

In the video, the teacher is purportedly seen putting sellotape across the mouths of two four-year-old students -- one boy and one girl -- during a class.

By PTI

GURUGRAM: A woman teacher of a private school here was suspended for allegedly putting sellotape across the mouths of two LKG children to keep them quiet during a class, school authorities said Saturday.

A video of the incident, that took place in October, has been surfaced on social media.

Based on a complaint of the parents of the two students, the school management immediately suspended the teacher.

"On the complaint of students' parents, we had taken strict action and suspended the teacher," Gururaj, the school principal said.

The woman teacher claimed that the students were disturbing the entire class and they sometimes used filthy language.

