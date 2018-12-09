Home Nation

Jharkhand government to extend benefits to 67,000 primitive tribals

Raghubar Das

Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das (File | PTI)

By PTI

LITIPARA: Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar on Sunday said his government would extend benefits to 67,000 families belonging to primitive tribals in the next four months.

"Nobody has bothered about the 67,000 primitive tribal families since Independence. But, our government will now give basic facilities in their villages," an official release said.

The tribals' villages will have water tanks, drinking water supply through pipelines and solar lights, besides 625 houses under the 'Birsa Awas Yozana', Das was quoted as saying in the release.

Das also said the state government would make a separate provision in next year's budget to provide Rs 25 lakh to every tribal village for development.

Urging farmers to adopt organic cultivation, the CM said seven women farmers from Pakur district would comprise the next batch of the team to Israel, to learn modern farming methods in practise in that country.

Two batches of farmers had earlier made the trip to Israel, the release said.

Das informed he would be visiting the United Arab Emirates, where a road show would be organised in Dubai on December 16 for employment opportunities for the youth of Jharkhand.

A dialogue with the authorities in Abu Dhabi in this regard is also scheduled on December 17, the release said.

One lakh youths from the state would be given jobs on January 12, Das added.

