Home Nation

Mumbai Diary

The journey to the Matheran hills in the toy train had always been a memorable experience due to the scenery of the Ghat region.

Published: 09th December 2018 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 02:10 AM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Diary

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

Matheran toy train gets more coaches
The journey to the Matheran hills in the toy train had always been a memorable experience due to the scenery of the Ghat region. From Neral on the suburban section of central railway, the mini train takes around 2.5 hours to Matheran. The central railways have not just added to the number of trips of this train, but also increased the number of coaches on each trip.

While this will enable more tourists to enjoy the memorable journey of the toy train, this week the railways have introduced new air conditioned coaches and Vistadome coaches that have the glass ceiling. This new development would add to the comfort of the passengers and help them enjoy the nature’s splendour in a better way.

Coastal cruise for city’s attractions
After the successful launch of the international and domestic cruise terminals that have started taking passengers to Maldives and Goa, the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) has decided to add yet another attraction for tourists coming to Mumbai and that is the coastal cruise. The cruise will start from the domestic cruise terminal on city’s eastern coast, go up to Raj Bhavan on the western side and return.

During the four-hour-journey, passengers can get a panoramic view of city’s harbour, Fort, Gateway, Cuffe Parade, Nariman Point, Marine Drive and Malabar Hill areas apart from enjoying entertainment facilities and the food courts on the cruise. The cruise ships would be smaller and will be able to accommodate only around 100-150 passengers at a time. 

Delhi connection of Mumbai local trains
Mumbai’s development has always suffered on count of political reasons. The city’s geography warrants east-west connectivity and a rail link between Bandra and Kurla or the central and western suburban lines had been looked upon as a possible solution. Successive governments have however, ignored the project. When a senior minister sought to know why, he realised a small piece of land, in the project area, which had been allotted to a publication house in Delhi owned by a political party, was currently under litigation. 

Virtual tour of heritage
The heritage museum in the Central Railway headquarters at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai is all set to expand and that too not just in physical space but also the virtual space. In addition to almost doubling the current area of the museum, a new app would be launched on the lines of Rail Museum of Delhi that would give the visitors a virtual tour of the heritage of the building as well as the rail services over past 150 years.

The museum currently has several artefacts including the old bells, ticket punching machines, signals and even miniaturised coal engines. Silver cutlery used on old trains, coins and several photographs that show the journey of building up of the central rail network can be seen at the museum currently. The experience would be more lively with audio-visual effect.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mumbai Diary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Banglore's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp