Three LeT militants killed in J-K encounter 

SRINAGAR: Three Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants, including a 14-year-old local boy, were killed and five security personnel injured in an 18-hour-long gunfight with security forces on the outskirts of Srinagar on Sunday.

DIG central Kashmir V K Birdi said a joint contingent of J&K Police, CRPF and Army on Saturday evening laid siege in Mujgund area, around 12 km from Srinagar, after receiving input about the presence of militants there.

As security men were advancing, they came under heavy gunfire from the militants hiding in the area. “The troops returned fire, and an encounter followed,” Birdi said.

The exchange of gunfire between militants and security forces continued throughout the night.

A police official said the militants were highly trained and kept changing their location.

“They kept moving from one house to another during the encounter. However, the security men kept track of the militant and engaged them in the gunfight,” he said. The operation ended on Sunday afternoon.

The five injured security personnel, including three policemen, an army man and a CRPF jawan, have been hospitalised.

Sources said security forces blew up at least five residential houses in the area to get to the militant. Authorities suspended mobile internet services in Srinagar on Sunday.

Sources said the 14-year-old deceased militant is Mudasir Rashid Parray from Hajin area in Bandipora district. The two other slain militants are reportedly Pakistani nationals.

Clashes broke out in Hajin village after receiving the news of Mudasir’s death. The youth of the area pelted stones at security forces.