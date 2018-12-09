Home Nation

Three LeT militants killed in J-K encounter 

The exchange of gunfire between militants and security forces continued throughout the night.

Published: 09th December 2018 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

Indian paramilitary soldiers runs for cover during a protest near the site of a gunbattle in Chattergam area of Budgham, about 25 Kilometers from Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. | AP

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Three Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants, including a 14-year-old local boy, were killed and five security personnel injured in an 18-hour-long gunfight with security forces on the outskirts of Srinagar on Sunday.

DIG central Kashmir V K Birdi said a joint contingent of J&K Police, CRPF and Army on Saturday evening laid siege in Mujgund area, around 12 km from Srinagar, after receiving input about the presence of militants there.

As security men were advancing, they came under heavy gunfire from the militants hiding in the area. “The troops returned fire, and an encounter followed,” Birdi said.

ALSO READTwo Lashkar ultras, one from Zakir Musa outfit gunned down in J&K encounters

 

The exchange of gunfire between militants and security forces continued throughout the night.
A police official said the militants were highly trained and kept changing their location.

“They kept moving from one house to another during the encounter. However, the security men kept track of the militant and engaged them in the gunfight,” he said. The operation ended on Sunday afternoon.
The five injured security personnel, including three policemen, an army man and a CRPF jawan, have been hospitalised.

Sources said security forces blew up at least five residential houses in the area to get to the militant. Authorities suspended mobile internet services in Srinagar on Sunday.

Sources said the 14-year-old deceased militant is Mudasir Rashid Parray from Hajin area in Bandipora district. The two other slain militants are reportedly Pakistani nationals.

Clashes broke out in Hajin village after receiving the news of Mudasir’s death. The youth of the area pelted stones at security forces. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Banglore's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp