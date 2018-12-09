Home Nation

University Grant Commission gives eligibility test waiver to ‘elite’ candidates, draws flak

Indian PhD degree holders can choose not to write the National Eligibility Test (NET) or State Eligibility Test (SET) only if they had registered for the programme prior to July 2009.

Published: 09th December 2018 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

Candidates attending the National Eligibility Test (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The University Grant Commission’s (UGC) recent guidelines which waive off eligibility tests for candidates who hold a full time PhD degree from a foreign university or institution, have not gone down well with guest lecturers from the State.The recent minimum qualification guidelines issued by the UGC state that candidates who hold a PhD degree from a foreign university with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking in either Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) or Times Higher Education or Academic Ranking of the World Universities, do not have to give any eligibility test to apply for the position of an assistant professor.

Indian PhD degree holders can choose not to write the National Eligibility Test (NET) or State Eligibility Test (SET) only if they had registered for the programme prior to July 2009. This means that recent PhD degree graduates will have to write the eligibility tests. There are only ten institutions from India that feature in the top 500. However, it is unclear if the eligibility extends to the Indian universities in the top 500.

“Only those who have had the exposure and money to go abroad or study in one of the top 500 universities, get this privilege. On the other hand, marginalised students will have to prepare for NET or SET,” said Venkatesan Thangaraj from TN All Government Colleges UGC Qualified Guest Lecturers Association. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Eligibility Test University Grant Commission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Banglore's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp