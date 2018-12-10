20-year-old Mewetshou Dianu is the new Miss Nagaland

By PTI

KOHIMA: Mewetshou Dianu from Phek district was crowned Miss Nagaland at a beauty pageant here.

The 20-year-old reigning Miss Phek defeated 10 other contestants to become Miss Nagaland 2018 at a glittering ceremony organised by Beauty and Aesthetic Society of Nagaland here on Sunday night.

Mewetshou said "Miss Nagaland is not only a title but a responsibility and by winning the crown I want to be a role model to voice the concern and welfare for women".

Grace W Ezung (23) from Wokha and Bendangkokla (20) from Mokokchung were adjudged the first and second runners-up respectively.

Nagaland Governor, P B Acharya along with his wife Kavita Acharya graced the occasion as special guest while Femina Miss India World 2014 Koyal Rana was the special judge The first three winners received cash award of Rs 1.5 lakh, Rs 1 lakh and Rs 70,000 respectively.