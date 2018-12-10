Home Nation

20-year-old Mewetshou Dianu is the new Miss Nagaland

Grace W Ezung (23) from Wokha and Bendangkokla (20) from Mokokchung were adjudged the first and second runners-up respectively.

Published: 10th December 2018 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Mewetshou Dianu from Phek district was crowned Miss Nagaland at a beauty pageant. (Photo | Facebook)

Mewetshou Dianu from Phek district was crowned Miss Nagaland at a beauty pageant. (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

KOHIMA: Mewetshou Dianu from Phek district was crowned Miss Nagaland at a beauty pageant here.

The 20-year-old reigning Miss Phek defeated 10 other contestants to become Miss Nagaland 2018 at a glittering ceremony organised by Beauty and Aesthetic Society of Nagaland here on Sunday night.

Mewetshou said "Miss Nagaland is not only a title but a responsibility and by winning the crown I want to be a role model to voice the concern and welfare for women".

Grace W Ezung (23) from Wokha and Bendangkokla (20) from Mokokchung were adjudged the first and second runners-up respectively.

Nagaland Governor, P B Acharya along with his wife Kavita Acharya graced the occasion as special guest while Femina Miss India World 2014 Koyal Rana was the special judge The first three winners received cash award of Rs 1.5 lakh, Rs 1 lakh and Rs 70,000 respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Miss Nagaland Mewetshou Dianu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp