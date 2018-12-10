Home Nation

An offender who benefited during UPA, brought to book by NDA: Jaitley on Mallya extradition

A UK court has ordered Mallya's extradition, in a major boost to India's efforts to bring back the fugitive wanted for loan default worth Rs 9,000 crore.

Published: 10th December 2018

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hailing the UK court order on Vijay Mallya's extradition, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Monday said the offender who benefited during the UPA rule is being brought to the book by the NDA government.

A UK court has ordered Mallya's extradition, in a major boost to India's efforts to bring back the fugitive wanted for loan default worth Rs 9,000 crore.

Delivering the verdict, Westminster Magistrates' Court Chief Magistrate Judge Emma Arbuthnot said that there was "no sign of a false case being mounted against him".

"Great Day for India. No one who cheats India will go scot free. The Judgement of UK's Court is welcome. An offender benefited during the UPA. The NDA brings him to book," Jaitley said in a tweet.

Mallya, who fled to the UK in March 2016, is wanted in India over the default of Rs 9,000 crore that was loaned to Kingfisher Airlines (KFA) by several banks.

Commenting on the development, Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu in a tweet said: "After #ChristianMichel, it's the turn of #VijayMallya. Under PM @narendramodi ji's leadership it's proved that no one who cheats India will go scot free. The UK court order is a great victory for our govt's relentless efforts."

